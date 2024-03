4 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel will not end its operation in the Gaza Strip until the Hamas radical movement, which rules the enclave, is exterminated, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

"We will not end this war until we eliminate Hamas," Yoav Gallant said.

The minister vowed that Hamas will cease to exist as a ruling organization in the Palestinian enclave. However, according to him, "it will take time," The Times of Israel reported.