Iran to cooperate with Algeria instead of Sudan

4 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi signed multiple cooperation agreements during his visit to Algeria to solidify partnership.

The agreements cover the sectors of energy, start-ups, tourism, media and communication, Algeria's state-owned news agency APS reported.

Raisi emphasized the deep-rooted bilateral relations and urged for expanding economic ties.

The Iranian president's visit followed his participation in the 7th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, held in Algiers on March 2.

