4 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

National judo team wins medals in Antalya Cadet European Cup

The Azerbaijan judo team finished the Antalya Cadet European Cup 2024 with 4 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze medals.

The national team of Azerbaijan took first place overall, and the second place among girls and boys.

On the first day of the tournament, the Azerbaijani judokas grabbed 4 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals.