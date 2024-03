4 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli authorities allowed 277 trucks carrying humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, the Office for Coordination of Activities of the Government of Israel in the Palestinian Territories under the Israeli Defense Ministry (COGAT) reported.

Earlier, the Israeli authorities stressed they “do not limit the volume of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip”.