Kazakhstan rocked by earthquake

4 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan on March 4 was shaken by an earthquake near Almaty.

The Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry said that the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded 31 km south of Almaty and at a depth of 10 km.

The quake of magnitude estimated at about 5 in Almaty by Kazakhstan's emergencies ministry, was also felt in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Almaty’s emergency department immediately sounded sirens and intercepted television and radio channels following the quake that took place at 11:22 a.m. local time (06:22GMT).

A quake was also recorded in China at 11:45 a.m. located 263 km south of Almaty.