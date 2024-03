4 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that 2023 was a period of economic growth for the North Caucasian Federal District, including for the tourism sector.

"The number of residents has increased 3.5-fold, and the volume of declared investments in the territory has increased sixfold. Two new mountain resorts are being built, Veduchi and Mamison," Novak said.

The deputy PM added that the first sea resort on the Caspian is in the pre-design stage.