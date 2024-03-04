Iran reveals amount of trade with main trading partners

4 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's total foreign trade with its 10 trader partners in the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar amounted to 136 million tons of goods worth $88 billion.

Iran’s main trading partners are China, UAE, Türkiye, Iraq, India, Pakistan, Russia, Oman, Germany and Afghanistan. These countries account for 84% of the total value of exchanges, while the remaining countries account for 16%.

Meanwhile, six of Iran's trading partners - China, Afghanistan, Russia, UAE, Pakistan and Oman - increased their trade with Iran.