Aliyev accuses PACE of campaign against Azerbaijan

4 Mar. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held negotiations with the Chairman of the People's Assembly of Bulgaria Rosen Dimitrov, the press service of the Head of State reports.

During the meeting, he recalled that Azerbaijan had fully restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with the principles of international law. At the same time, the President noted, after these events, a number of European institutions launched a large-scale campaign against Baku.

Aliyev said that a biased and dirty anti-Azerbaijani campaign was conducted by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. He emphasized that the parliaments of a number of states had expressed their position against such injustice.

In addition to this, the President pointed out that after the end of the Karabakh war, Yerevan had shown no interest in the peace initiatives of Baku, simultaneously pursuing a policy of militarization in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.