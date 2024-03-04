Azerbaijan supplied 3 million eggs to Russia in one week

4 Mar. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Türkiye continue to supply Russia with chicken eggs.

According to Rosselkhoznadzor, almost 3 million pieces were brought from the Republic of Azerbaijan within a week.

In turn, Türkiye brought more than 630 thousand eggs.

"In the period from February 26 to March 3, the next batch of table eggs from Azerbaijan in the amount of 2.7 million pieces and from Türkiye in the amount of 633.6 thousand pieces arrived through the Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint for further sale in Russia",

Rosselkhoznadzor said.

In total, more than 28 million eggs were supplied from Azerbaijan and Türkiye.