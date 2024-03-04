Rosatom spends 100 billion rubles on wind power plants in Stavropol region

4 Mar. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Stavropol region has implemented projects of seven wind farms worth 100 billion rubles. The state corporation Rosatom invested in their construction.

The total capacity of the plants is 764 MW.

The created facilities will allow the region to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.3 million tons.

Earlier, the Head of the region, Vladimir Vladimirov, announced on his Telegram channel that the second stage of the Trunovskaya wind power plant had been put into operation in the region. Due to this, it was possible to increase the power of the station to 95 MW.

The authorities plan to launch another similar facility by the end of the year. With its implementation, the region will be able to produce up to 2 billion kilowatts per year.