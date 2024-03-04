Criminal case against Azerbaijani soldier dismissed in Armenia

4 Mar. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, the Armenian side dismissed the criminal case against the Azerbaijani serviceman Ruslan Panakhov, who lost his way due to bad weather and accidentally crossed into the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

The law enforcement agency admitted that Panakhov really ended up in Armenia by accident, News.am reports.

Therefore, a petition was sent to the prosecutor's office to terminate the criminal prosecution of Panakhov. It was satisfied.

Let us remind you that earlier a criminal case was opened against the Azerbaijani military man. He was accused of several charges at once, including attempted sabotage and murder. Some of the charges were completely absurd: the serviceman was accused of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.