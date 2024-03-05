Military exercise involving U.S. and British troops underway in Georgia

5 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Trojan Footprint 24 multinational military exercise with the support of the U.S. Special Operations Command Europe has started in Georgia on March 4, the press service of the Georgian Defense Ministry reported.

"The official ceremony to launch the exercise was held at the Georgia-NATO Joint Training and Evaluation Center (JTEC)," the statement reads.

Units of the special operations command of the defense forces are taking part in the exercise. Reservists from the Georgian Defense Ministry's territorial defense and representatives of volunteer organizations will also join the wargame.

The maneuvers involve military from:

Georgia,

the United States,

the United Kingdom,

Spain,

Poland,

Romania.

During the exercise, the military will train various tasks on land and at sea in both Eastern and Western Georgia. The purpose of Trojan Footprint 24 is to strengthen interoperability among the militaries of the participating countries, to exchange experience, as well as to raise the level of combat readiness.

The Trojan 24 exercise is being held in Georgia for the third time.