Armenia to hand over lost soldier to Azerbaijan

5 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The lost Azerbaijani serviceman Ruslan Panakhov will be returned to his homeland as a sign of goodwill, the Armenian National Security Service reported.

The ministry noted that the serviceman will be handed over to the Azerbaijani side as a sign of goodwill and in pursuance of the agreement reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the highest level, according to which military personnel of both sides who got lost and ended up on the opposite side should be returned as soon as possible.

Earlier, it was reported that the criminal case against Ruslan Panakhov, who lost his way due to bad weather and accidentally crossed into the Armenian territory, was dismissed.