What implications Armenia's CSTO exit have?

5 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian authorities are withholding information regarding the possible consequences of Armenia’s withdrawal from the CSTO, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Edvard Asryan said.

"Armenia has not yet left the CSTO; the possible consequences of leaving the organization are classified information," Asryan said.

A survey conducted in Armenia earlier showed that the majority - almost 60% of the country's residents - does not support severing relations with Russia. Almost 30% of respondents beleive the country should remain in the CSTO, while 22% were in favor of joining NATO.