Turkish intelligence chief to discuss South Caucasus in U.S.

5 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalın arrived in the U.S. on March 4.

Kalın will hold a meeting with head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns and other intelligence officials in Washington, D.C. He will also hold discussions with officials from the White House, the Congress and the State Department.

The issues on Kalın's agenda include Türkiye's fight against terrorist groups, including the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the PKK/YPG and ISIS (the terrorist group banned in Russia).

The MIT chief will also touch upon the developments in Iraq, Syria and Ukraine, as well as discuss the ongoing cease-fire efforts in Gaza and the situation in the Caucasus.