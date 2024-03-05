Mikhail Mishustin paying visit to Azerbaijan

5 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has begun a two-day working visit to Azerbaijan on March 5, the Russian government's press service reported.

During his trip, Mishustin will meet with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov. The diplomats will discuss issues related to the development of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan. They will focus on joint projects in the energy, transport, industrial, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

A number of intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents are expected to be signed following bilateral meetings.