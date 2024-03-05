More and more countries want to join BRICS

5 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

BRICS received a number of new applications, but it is premature to speculate about a second "wave" of expansion, Russian presidential foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Whereas by the Johannesburg summit there were just over twenty of them, today we have received a number of new applications... All the countries of the association agree that the interest toward BRICS, displayed by many countries can only be welcomed and encouraged," Yury Ushakov said.

According to the aide, it is important that "the number of those wishing to establish some cooperation with our association continues to grow," which demonstrates that the principles on which BRICS operates are very close to a wide range of countries, in fact, to the global majority.