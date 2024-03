5 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye set a new record in the defense and aviation sector with an export figure of $633 million in the first two months of 2024, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

According to Erdogan, Türkiye exported 230 types of defense industry products to 185 different countries, totaling $5.5 bln.