5 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran exported about 27 million tons of steel products, according to the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) reported.

According to the ISPA report, the figure shows a 20% year-on-year growth.

It also said that it is indicative of a 68% surge in terms of tonnage when compared to figure reported in last year’s corresponding period.

Iran has also posted a 30% rise in the exports of slab and a 5.8% increase in the exports of rebar both in terms of tonnage.