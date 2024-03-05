Georgia's inflation rate up

5 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's annual inflation rate was 0.3% in February, the Georgian National Statistics Office reported.

Citing the office's data, price changes in the following categories influenced the formation of annual inflation the most:

various goods and services (up 8.6%);

alcoholic beverages and tobacco products (up 5.5%);

transportation (up 4.8%);

food and non-alcoholic beverages (down 3.5%).

In terms of monthly inflation, the following categories had the greatest impact on price formation:

alcoholic beverages and tobacco products (up 1.9%);

furniture, household items and household goods (up 1.4%);

healthcare (up 0.8%);

transportation (down 1.0%);

clothing and footwear (down 4.6%).