Georgia's inflation rate up

Anastasia Tesemnikova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia's annual inflation rate was 0.3% in February, the Georgian National Statistics Office reported.

Citing the office's data, price changes in the following categories influenced the formation of annual inflation the most:

  • various goods and services (up 8.6%);
  • alcoholic beverages and tobacco products (up 5.5%);
  • transportation (up 4.8%);
  • food and non-alcoholic beverages (down 3.5%).

In terms of monthly inflation, the following categories had the greatest impact on price formation:

  • alcoholic beverages and tobacco products (up 1.9%);
  • furniture, household items and household goods (up 1.4%);
  • healthcare (up 0.8%);
  • transportation (down 1.0%);
  • clothing and footwear (down 4.6%).

"Inflation has been below the target level since March last year, and has been below 1% for the last five months. This indicates that economic growth occurs at the expense of productivity growth," Acting Governor of the National Bank of Georgia Natia Turnava said.

