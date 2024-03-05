Georgia's inflation rate up

Georgia's annual inflation rate was 0.3% in February, the Georgian National Statistics Office reported.
Citing the office's data, price changes in the following categories influenced the formation of annual inflation the most:
- various goods and services (up 8.6%);
- alcoholic beverages and tobacco products (up 5.5%);
- transportation (up 4.8%);
- food and non-alcoholic beverages (down 3.5%).
In terms of monthly inflation, the following categories had the greatest impact on price formation:
- alcoholic beverages and tobacco products (up 1.9%);
- furniture, household items and household goods (up 1.4%);
- healthcare (up 0.8%);
- transportation (down 1.0%);
- clothing and footwear (down 4.6%).
"Inflation has been below the target level since March last year, and has been below 1% for the last five months. This indicates that economic growth occurs at the expense of productivity growth," Acting Governor of the National Bank of Georgia Natia Turnava said.