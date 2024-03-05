Zurabichvili vetoes amendments to Georgia's Election Commission regulations

5 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Salome Zurabichvili vetoed amendments to the election code, approved by the Parliament, that stipulated transfer of the power to elect the Chair and members of the Central Election Commission to the President if the legislative body failed to elect them in two attempts.

The changes involved a stipulation whereby if the Parliament fails to elect a candidate to the Chair by a three-fifths majority, and again by 76 votes twice, the decision is transferred to the President’s office.

According to Zurabichvili, the changes failed to improve the role of her office in the appointments, leaving it “limited”.

It was noted that the proposal] cannot substantially change the degree of involvement and role of the President, because there is a very low probability that the Georgian Parliament will not be able to elect a candidate twice with a majority of 76 votes.

Zurabichvili’s 11-page substantiation of her veto was sent to the Parliament.