Baku airport increasing flight frequency

5 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The frequency of flights from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku to a number of popular destinations has significantly increased, the airport's press service reported.

Travelers will now be able to take advantage of flights to European cities such as Prague, Paris, Vienna and Barcelona 3 times a week.

Flights to Milan, Astana, Almaty, Novosibirsk and Jeddah are operated 5 times a week, Aktau and Delhi are also among the destinations with increased frequency of flights.

From Baku airport travellers can fly to London Heathrow and Gatwick airports 6 times a week, which gives passengers more flexibility.

Considering that the demand for air travel will increase before the upcoming holidays, it is recommended that passengers plan their trips in advance to ensure a wider choice of routes.