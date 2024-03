5 Mar. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for a working visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Bayramov is scheduled to participate and speak at an emergency meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC Council of Foreign Ministers), the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry informs.

The headquarters of the OIC is located in Jeddah.