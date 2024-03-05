Azerbaijan allocated over $2 billion for reconstruction of roads in Karabakh

5 Mar. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani authorities spent 3.6 billion manats or more than $2.1 billion on the restoration of railways and highways in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions. This information was announced by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic.

It is noted that the allocated funds for road restoration and construction of highways were fully utilized.

"These funds were financed in the state budget through public capital investments and were used in full",

Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan said.