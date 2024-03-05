Kazakhstan to supply 1 million eggs to Russia every month until end of 2024

5 Mar. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Every month, 1 million chicken eggs will arrive from Kazakhstan to Russia, the Association of Egg Producers of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

Last month, Kazakhstan's poultry farms sent an additional 600 thousand eggs to the Russian Federation. In the coming days, another 400 thousand eggs from Kazakhstan will arrive on the Russian market, the message indicates. In January, the Russian side asked Kazakhstan to supply additional volumes of table eggs.

"Monthly deliveries of 1 million chicken eggs are planned to be organized throughout the year",

the Association of Manufacturers said.

Supplies of eggs to Russia will not affect the supply of eggs to the domestic market, producers noted. The poultry farms can produce an additional 1 million eggs per month.