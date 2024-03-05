Lavrov and Mirzoyan discuss relations between Armenia and Russia

5 Mar. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers had a telephone conversation. During the talks, the parties touched upon the situation in the South Caucasus. In addition to this, an exchange of views took place on issues of relations between Moscow and Yerevan.

"On March 5, at the initiative of the Russian side, a telephone conversation took place between the Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov. Issues related to bilateral relations and the situation in the region were discussed",

the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Let us remind you that Russian-Armenian relations are currently going through a difficult period. The cooling of relations began after the Prime Minister of Armenia announced that the country could withdraw from the CSTO. He motivated this decision by the fact that the country needed partners who could ensure the security of Armenia.