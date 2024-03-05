Hungarian President approves Swedish application to join NATO

5 Mar. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

After the Parliament's decision, the new president of Hungary approved Sweden's accession to NATO. This was reported by his press service.

"Today, President of the Republic Tamás Sulyok has signed the parliamentary decision of February 26, 2024 on Sweden's accession to NATO",

the press service said.

It emphasized that this was the first decision of the newly appointed president.

Let us remind you that about a month and a half ago, Sweden's entry into the organization was approved by the leadership of Türkiye. After this, Hungary was the only country to approve the Swedish application. The country's parliament supported the Swedish bid last week.