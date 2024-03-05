Moscow and Baku approve plan for development of checkpoints across state border

5 Mar. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Heads of government of Russia and Azerbaijan approved a plan according to which checkpoints across the border will be developed.

The document has been signed by the Russian Minister of Transport, Vitaly Savelyev, and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Rashad Nabiyev.

In addition to this, an intergovernmental agreement has been signed to regulate the use and maintenance of the bridge over the Samur.

This step is intended to improve trade and economic ties and make the border crossing process more efficient. The development of checkpoints is of great importance for both countries. An increase in the volume of trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan, as well as the development of tourism and the strengthening of bilateral ties in general, depend on improving the infrastructure and processes at border points.