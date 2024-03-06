Georgia's tourism revenues reach $4bln

6 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said revenues from international tourism were expected to reach $4.5 billion this year.

"We have reasonable expectations that 2024 will be even more successful”, Kobakhidze said during the presentation of Georgian tourism and airline’s summary report for 2023 and plans for the current year.

According to him, tourism in Georgia had experienced “rapid growth” during the past few years. He noted that despite the setbacks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, implementation of “effective policies” had enabled the tourism sector in the country to recover “quickly”.

"As a result, in 2023, the tourism and airline industries in Georgia achieved record-breaking figures”, Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian PM noted turnover of the hotel and restaurant industry had increased fourfold since 2012, while the number of people employed in this sector also increased from 28,000 to 40,000, with the average salary of employees increasing “threefold”.