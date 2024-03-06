Azerbaijan aims to increase trade turnover with Russia in 2024

6 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The trade turnover with Russia will hopefully grow as of the end of this year, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during talks with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin.

In particular, he stressed that Moscow is one of Baku's important trade partners.

"Trade and economic relations between our countries are developing steadily; mutual trade is growing confidently. Our trade turnover reached the record high level in 2023, almost $4.4 bln. We hope to reach new heights as of the end of this year," Ali Asadov said.

The PM said that the two countries managed to achieve progress in many areas of cooperation in recent years.