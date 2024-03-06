Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan eye strategic partnership in energy sector

6 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku and Astana have discussed the preparation of a draft agreement on strategic partnership in the energy sector between the ministries.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Almasadam Satkaliyev.

During the meeting, the special role of energy cooperation in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was noted. It was stated that the expansion of ties in the renewable energy sector, along with the hydrocarbon sector, is one of the priority areas of the intergovernmental commission.

During the meeting the cooperation between SOCAR and KazMunayGas on the implementation of practical steps for multilateral transit of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan, in particular on the implementation of the agreement on transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil per year through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC), gradual increase in the volume of supplies was highly appreciated.

Kazakhstan also expects to transport up to 3 million tons of its oil per year via the Baku-Supsa oil pipeline if it is revived. The pumping of oil through the Baku-Supsa pipeline was stopped in 2022 due to the lack of orders from the Supsa terminal.