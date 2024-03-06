Azerbaijan and Iran discuss Armenia's fate

6 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on March 5, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov informed his counterpart about the current regional situation, as well as the current state and prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"During the discussions, it was emphasized that efforts by certain states to arm Armenia and Armenia involving third parties that do not serve peace and stability in the region posed a threat to the peace process," the ministry said.

During the meeting, bilateral and regional issues between the two countries, as well as the current situation in the region, were discussed.