Turkey calls on Muslim countries to take action on Gaza

6 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the blockade around the Gaza Strip must be broken.

Addressing the Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Saudi Arabia, the diplomat said there is an overwhelming expectation from Muslim countries to act right now.

"As the Muslim world, we must devise a plan on three grounds to counter the atrocities in Gaza. n the political and diplomatic front, we should increase the pressure on Israel through every available means by acting collectively and with one voice," Fidan said.

The Turkish foreign minister stressed that more than 400,000 Palestinians are facing starvation.