Azerbaijani Embassy to resume work soon - Iranian Foreign Ministry

6 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Iran discussed the restoration of Baku's Embassy in Tehran after a January 2023 attack on the mission killed its security head and injured two others.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian said after meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov that an agreement on the return of Azerbaijani diplomats to Iran soon was reached.

The Iranian FM noted that the results of the trial of the man who killed an employee of the Azerbaijani embassy were discussed during the meeting.

"We have reached an agreement to take measures to send a diplomatic delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Iran in the near future," Abdollahian said.

The work of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran was suspended after an armed attack on January 27 last year, as a result of which the head of the Security Service was killed and two more employees of the diplomatic mission were injured. In February 2024, the terrorist who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy was sentenced to death.