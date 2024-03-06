Moscow calls out Yerevan

6 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held phone talks on March 5, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The ministers discussed the process of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, as well as interaction between Russia and Armenia within the framework of common integration associations.

In addition, Lavrov and Mirzoyan discussed current issues on the bilateral and regional agenda.

Recently, Armenia’s possible withdrawal from the CSTO has been widely discussed in Yerevan. Armenia also plans to apply to become a candidate for EU membership.