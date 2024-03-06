Hamas accuses Israel of avoiding ceasefire deal

6 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Palestinian militant group Hamas said it would continue working towards achieving a ceasefire in Gaza with Israel despite the absence of Israeli negotiators from the latest round of talks in Cairo.

"We are showing the required flexibility in order to reach a comprehensive cessation of aggression against our people, but the occupation is still evading the entitlements of this agreement," the Hamas press service said.

Earlier, Hamas presented its own draft deal. The group's main demands: an end to the Israeli military offensive, withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the return of all Gazans to the homes they had been forced to flee.