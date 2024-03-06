Azerbaijani Defense Minister paying official visit to Turkey

6 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has departed on an official visit to Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

"During the visit, the defense minister is scheduled to engage in talks within the friendly nation and explore various military facilities and industries in Türkiye," the ministry said.

Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza reported that a delegation led by Türkiye's Deputy Minister of National Defense Celal Sami Tufekci visited Baku in mid-January.