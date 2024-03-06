Rostov authorities see advantages in painful environmental situation

6 Mar. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The fact that Rostov-on-Don into the top 10 Russian cities with the dirtiest air will help to solve the issue of updating obsolete urban public transport, city authorities are confident.

Rostov-on-Don has become one of the 10 dirtiest Russian cities with high and very high levels of air pollution, but city authorities have found an unexpected advantage in the situation.

Rostov officials believe that this dismal rating allows the Don capital to speed up the renovation program of outdated public transport under the federal Clean Air project.

City authorities have long been planning to restore the operation of city trolleybus routes under this project.