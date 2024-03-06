Russian Prime Minister completes visit to Azerbaijan

6 Mar. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

According to AZERTAC, a guard of honour was formed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku to bid the head’s of the Russian government farewell.

Mishustin was seen off at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mamedov, as well as ambassadors of both countries.