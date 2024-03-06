Russia, Israel discuss Iran's nuclear program

6 Mar. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Sergey Ryabkov spoke in Moscow with the Deputy Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry. During the negotiations, prospects for restoring the JCPOA were discussed.

On Wednesday, March 6, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Joshua Zarka held talks in Moscow, the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry informs.

The main topic of the meeting was issues related to the Iranian nuclear program.

“There was a frank and meaningful exchange of views on the situation around the Iranian nuclear program and the prospects for restoring the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, supported by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231,”

– the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.