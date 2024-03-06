Türkiye ’s museums become more expensive

6 Mar. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In Türkiye, fee for museums and historical sites have risen for the third time in a year. From now on, cost will be determined in euros. Rising prices will affect independent tourists.

Historical sites and museums in Türkiye have become even more expensive since March 1 this year, the press service of the Russian Union of Travel Industry reports.

Tourists will have to pay for excursions in euros; the exchange rate will be determined daily.

The Intourist company said that rising prices for museums and other cultural and historical sites could harm independent travelers, while the discount for tourist groups will be maintained.