Yerevan's anti-Russian steps may become fatal for Armenian statehood

6 Mar. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Despite repeated signals from Russia, Armenia continues to turn to the West: today, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia announced an official request for the withdrawal of Russian border guards from Zvartnots airport. Igor Korotchenko spoke about the disastrous consequences that Yerevan’s current course may lead to.

The issue of Armenia’s anti-Russian steps has been of fundamental importance recently, since Yerevan ignores signals from Moscow and continues to turn to the West, the Director General of the Caspian Institute for Strategic Studies (Russia), editor-in-chief of the “National Defense” magazine, political analyst Igor Korotchenko, said in a conversation with a correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

He recalled the visits of the Armenian Prime Minister to France and Greece, which played an important role in the current turnaround.

“All fundamental decisions on Armenia’s tactics to sever relations with Russia and the CSTO were discussed during Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Paris and his negotiations with Emmanuel Macron. There Pashinyan received personal political guarantees that he will be supported, both politically and military, when turning to the West. Tactics and the sequence of decisions that Pashinyan would further implement were also agreed upon. Moreover, despite the fact that official representatives of Armenia deny information on signing of a secret agreement on cooperation between the intelligence services of Armenia and France, nevertheless, such an agreement was concluded,”

- the expert explained.