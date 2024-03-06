Umar Nurmagomedov among top 10 UFC fighters

6 Mar. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Umar Nurmagomedov is among the top 10 UFC bantamweight fighters. He recently defeated Kazakh Bekzat Almahan and won for 17th time in a row.

Russian mixed martial arts fighter Umar Nurmagomedov got into the top 10 UFC bantamweight fighters.

The Dagestani improved his performance, recently scoring his 17th victory within the organization. Over the weekend, he defeated Kazakh Bekzat Almahan.

Dagestani fighter Muhammad Mokaev, who competes for the UK, also improved his ratings. He rose to 7th place in the ranking. Recently, he also won and continued his winning streak.