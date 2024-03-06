Azerbaijan to invest in mineral and ore processing plant in Dagestan

6 Mar. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Azerbaijani company may become a co-investor of a mineral and ore processing plant in Dagestan. The parties have already discussed the details.

A company from Azerbaijan intends to invest in the implementation of a project to create a mining and processing plant in Dagestan, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Dagestan informs.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed details within the framework of a business forum.

It is noted that one of the participants in the project may be the company AZPROMO, which is also interested in the Russian glass industry.

In addition, the company’s management wants to invest in creating a network of transport and logistics centers along highways in the republic.