Rosatom and IAEA heads hold talks in Sochi

7 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian delegation headed by CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev and the delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headed by Director General Rafael Grossi held talks in Sochi on March 6.

The sides discussed the issues pertaining to promising area of nuclear power sector development in Russia and globally and security of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).