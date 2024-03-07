Mishustin praises increasing Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation

7 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his convincing victory in the early presidential elections.

"This is a high assessment by the Azerbaijani people of all the efforts and achievements made in your country under your leadership," Mikhail Mishustin said.

The Russian PM noted that during his official visit to Baku, he discussed issues of transport equipment manufacturing, agriculture and pharmaceuticals, among other things. In addition, technology innovation projects were discussed.

He emphasized that one of the most important topics is the implementation of logistics projects.