Armenia demands withdrawal of Russian border guards from Zvartnots airport

7 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia has sent an official letter to Russia regarding the presence of Russian border guards at Yerevan's Zvartnots airport, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said.

"Armenia has clear position on this issue and has informed Russian Federation about it with an official letter," Grigoryan said.

According to him, the position of the Armenian authorities is that the service at the airport should be carried out by Armenian border guards, NEWS.am. reported.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had not yet received any Armenian requests regarding this issue.