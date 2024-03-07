Opposition criticizes Armenian authorities' policy towards Russia

7 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian authorities' policy towards Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) reduces to nothing the country’s security system, secretary of the Armenia parliamentary faction Artsvik Minasyan said.

According to him, such a policy will lead to a catastrophe.

"This is simply a disgrace. Armenia's security has once again been brought to such an abnormal point where all sides can hit us at any moment. They are making an enemy out of our ally, thus reducing to nothing Armenia's external security system (policy towards the CSTO)," Artsvik Minasyan said.

The secretary believes that Yerevan should find a way to make the existing security system more effective, instead of speaking to partners "in the language of ultimatums," TASS reported.