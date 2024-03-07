Hikmet Hajiyev holds meeting with Türkiye's Deputy FM

7 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev received Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yasin Ekrem Serim, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

“As part of the visit to Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim was received by the Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev,” the statement reads.

It was noted that regional issues were discussed during the meeting.