Sailors dead after Houthis strike Liberian ship in Gulf of Aden

7 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Three sailors have died and others have been injured after a Houthi missile attack on a ship in the Gulf of Aden, U.S. officials have said.

The officials said that the crew of the MV True Confidence had abandoned ship after the attack, which was claimed by the Houthis.

The U.S. Central Command increased the death toll to three sailors.

The bulk carrier was drifting with a fire on board after being hit at about 9.30am GMT on Wednesday 50 nautical miles south-west of Aden, the vessel’s owner and operator said.

“The vessel is drifting,” the Liberia-registered owner True Confidence Shipping and Greece-based operator Third January Maritime Ltd said in a joint statement, adding that there was no current connection with any U.S. entity.

The marine security firm Ambrey said the ship had been struck and had sustained damage, adding that a rescue operation was “under way with parts of the crew already in lifeboats”.